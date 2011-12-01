BRUSSELS Dec 1 Belgium, France and Luxembourg have agreed a deal to provide temporary guarantees to cover the borrowings of bailed out financial group Dexia , Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo said on their websites on Thursday.

When bailing Dexia out in October, the three countries agreed to provide guarantees of up to 90 billion euros for 10 years, with Belgium providing 60.5 percent, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

However, that has yet to take effect. There is also a question mark over whether the burden for Belgium is too great.

De Tijd and L'Echo said that the three states had now agreed to guarantee Dexia's financing for between 40 and 45 billion euros for six months.

Both Dexia and the Belgian finance ministry declined to comment on the report. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)