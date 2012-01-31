PARIS Jan 31 The French government would take a 25 percent stake in the municipal finance unit of rescued Franco-Belgian lender Dexia under a revised plan that would see a smaller role for French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), newspaper Le Monde said on Tuesday.

Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October, with Belgium nationalising Dexia's Belgian banking business.

Since then the group has been in talks with CDC and La Banque Postale, France's post office bank, about taking stakes in the municipal finance unit, called Dexma, on which hundreds of French towns and cities depend for credit.

An original agreement under which CDC would take a 65 percent stake in Dexma has been abandoned with the agreement of the major parties to the talks including the Elysee Palace, according to the newspaper.

The revised plan would see France directly taking over about 25 percent of the unit, with CDC becoming a minority investor to the tune of 35 percent and Banque Postale another 5 percent. Another 35 percent would still be controlled by Dexia.

The change to the initial agreement came amid concern that CDC, which in recent months has raised its profile in the French economy by injecting funds into troubled insurer Groupama and by widening its role in interbank lending, could become overextended.

The deal would also set the stage for the creation of a new bank for local governments that would be 65 percent owned by Banque Postale and 35 percent by CDC. The new bank's loans would still be underwritten by Dexma, however, Le Monde said.

