(Adds background, details)

PARIS Feb 7 A final agreement on a planned state-backed rescue of Dexia's local government lending arm is expected in a matter of days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The supervisory board of French state bank Caisse des Depots -- a key player in the framework agreement -- is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the topic of Dexma, according to two of the sources.

Dexma's survival in some form is seen as crucial for hundreds of French towns and regional governments which rely on the bank for funding, especially as other banks abandon the municipal lending market because of tougher capital rules.

"It's a matter of one or two days. (A final solution) is due before the end of the week," one source said.

Franco-Belgian lender Dexia was bailed out by the French, Belgian and Luxembourg authorities in October, with its Belgian retail bank nationalized and other units put up for sale.

The plan calls for the CDC, which helped rescue Dexia in 2008, to join with France's postal bank to take over those financing duties from Dexia via the creation later this year of a new public bank dedicated to municipal lending.

But the CDC and Banque Postale would also assume responsibility for Dexma's existing loan portfolio -- valued at about 80 billion euros -- along with the French state, which would likely take a 25 percent to 33 percent stake in the unit.

An initial deal in which the CDC would have taken a 65 percent stake in Dexma fell apart after various politicians and members of CDC's supervisory board expressed concern that the state bank had become overcommitted after injecting funds into troubled insurer Groupama and widening its role in interbank lending.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan and Gerald E. McCormick)