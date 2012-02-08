PARIS Feb 8 French authorities are
stepping up efforts to bridge a yawning gap in municipal funding
needs caused by the collapse of lender Dexia.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to hold a conference
on Friday dedicated to municipal finance, as a shortfall
estimated at some 10 billion euros ($13.25 billion) looms as one
more obstacle to his uphill re-election battle.
That will come a day after France's postal bank, seen as a
key player in a plan to create a successor to Dexia's municipal
lending unit, holds a board meeting on municipal funding.
Although neither event is explicitly about Dexia, the
bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender's municipal finance unit lies
at the heart of any solution to the funding squeeze faced by
hundreds of French towns, cities and regions that had long
relied on Dexia for loans.
For Sarkozy, France's municipal funding crisis is one more
potential headache after the country lost its triple-A sovereign
credit rating from Standard and Poor's and grapples with near 10
percent unemployment.
Friday's conference will among other things address the role
of French state bank Caisse des Depots in municipal finance,
Philippe Richert, minister in charge of local authorities, said
in response to questions in parliament.
Caisse des Depots is Dexia's single largest shareholder
after leading a previous rescue in 2008. Its supervisory board
is to meet on Wednesday to discuss Dexma, the bond issuance unit
of Dexia Credit Local, sources familiar with the matter have
told Reuters.
Some members of that board were sceptical about an earlier
rescue plan for Dexma that Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(CDC) would have led, exposing it to potential losses on the
lender's existing portfolio, valued at about 80 billion euros.
A new plan calls for the French government to take a 25-33
percent stake in the unit, with CDC and Banque Postale acquiring
the rest.
CDC and Banque Postale would also create a long-term
replacement for Dexia Credit Local via a new public bank
dedicated to municipal lending which would begin operations in
mid-2012.
The potential impact of the municipal funding shortfall was
driven home on Wednesday by France's largest listed construction
and concessions company, Vinci, whose chief executive
said orders could lag in the months it takes to establish the
new bank.
