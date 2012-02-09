BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
PARIS Feb 9 The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) will each take a stake of roughly 32 percent in the municipal finance unit of bailed-out lender Dexia, a source familiar with the talks said on Thursday.
The agreement would value Dexia's Dexma unit at about 380 million euros ($504 million), the source said, adding that the Franco-Belgian bank's Dexia Credit Local subsidiary would retain about 32 percent of Dexma with France's postal bank buying the remainder, which would amount to slightly less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.