PARIS Feb 9 The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) will each take a stake of roughly 32 percent in the municipal finance unit of bailed-out lender Dexia, a source familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

The agreement would value Dexia's Dexma unit at about 380 million euros ($504 million), the source said, adding that the Franco-Belgian bank's Dexia Credit Local subsidiary would retain about 32 percent of Dexma with France's postal bank buying the remainder, which would amount to slightly less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)