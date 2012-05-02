* Former Fortis head reported to become next CEO

* Dexia CEO denies having set conditions for his exit

* Belgian PM tweets that CEO should not get golden parachute (Adds Belgian PM tweet, major French shareholder comment)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Julien Ponthus

BRUSSEL/PARIS, May 2 No decision has yet been taken about the future leadership of bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, the company's chief executive said in a statement, denying a number of Belgian media reports.

Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo reported on Wednesday that the Belgian government wanted to appoint Karel De Boeck, the former head of another rescued group, Fortis, as Dexia CEO.

CEO Pierre Mariani would be prepared to leave with a pay-off of 1.2 million euros ($1.59 million), the newspapers said, although the Belgian government was balking at the amount, made clear in a tweet from Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo.

"Certainly, this must be discussed with the French fellow shareholders. But my position is clear: no golden parachute," it read.

Mariani denied in a statement emailed on Wednesday that he had set out a demand.

"The chief executive of Dexia has not formulated any request to the Belgian and French states regarding the conditions of his possible departure, contrary to information that has appeared in the press today," his statement read.

The chairman of Caisse des Depots, the French state's financial arm which owns 17.7 percent of Dexia, said he believed Mariani should stay on at least until it completed its planned asset sales and discussions with European regulators.

"When you are managing a very complex file, which is the case here, it is better that the person who starts managing the file should complete it," Michel Bouvard told Reuters. "On a personal level, I have every confidence in Pierre Mariani."

Dexia has resurfaced in recent weeks as a hot issue in Belgium, which has committed to providing the majority of state guarantees to cover Dexia's borrowing. France and Luxembourg are the other guarantors.

Belgium's central bank governor Luc Coene said on Monday that Dexia would very likely need fresh capital at some point in the future.

Dexia has submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission that will essentially see it stripped down to a holding of outstanding loans and bonds with state guarantees to cover its borrowings.

"What we know is that Dexia has submitted a restructuring plan without a capital increase, but based on assumptions that are quite optimistic," Coene said.

"If we make them a little less optimistic then you see it has an impact on its profitability and solvency which is already affected by the heavy loss of 2011. Then the chance of it needing a capital increase is quite high," he continued.

In the event of a capital injection, Belgium would likely face the heaviest bill.

The Belgian government declined to comment.

Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and assets steadily being sold off.

Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders' equity to 7.6 billion at the end of December. Total shareholder equity, including losses not in the income statement, was minus 2 billion euros. ($1=0.7561 euros) (Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mike Nesbit)