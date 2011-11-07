BRUSSELS Nov 7 Dexia's chairman and CEO defended their actions on Monday in the lead up to the Franco-Belgian group's break-up, saying they took charge of a company beset with problems.

Chairman Jean-Luc Dehaene and Chief Executive Pierre Mariani were appointed in October 2008, a week after Dexia had received a 6 billion-euro ($8.26 billion) bailout from key shareholders, including Belgium and France.

Both addressed a special Belgian parliamentary committee on Monday which is investigating why Dexia required a second rescue in three years last month.

Dehaene likened himself and Mariani to firefighters -- responsible for trying to put out the flames, but not for the fire itself.

"We have nothing to hide. We take full responsibility for setting out the restructuring plan ... We cannot be held responsible for the ruins," he told Belgian lawmakers.

"The regulators also did not sound the alarm bell before (the 2008 crisis)," he continued.

Dexia's chief problem was a shortage of liquidity, principally due to a business model that relied on short-term funds to finance long-term loans to public authorities.

Dehaene said this resulted from a "megalomaniacal vision" of predecessors to become the world leader in public financing.

Dexia required 260 billion euros of short-term financing in October 2008, brought down to 96 billion euros at the end of June 2011.

Mariani said that during the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis Dexia was the heaviest borrower from the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

Mariani drew a contrast between the relatively good performance of core businesses, such as retail banking and asset management, and the large losses incurred by other businesses and assets built up in the 1990s and 2000s.

"This hedge fund has cost 15 billion euros to date. The fundamental businesses are healthy," he said.

After their initial presentations, the parliamentary committee decided to question each man individually. Mariani was first up, with Dehaene watching from the public gallery. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)