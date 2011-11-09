* Blames new losses on Greek bonds for capital hike

* Sees no impact on consolidated accounts (Adds background, details)

PARIS Nov 9 Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday that its board had cleared the way for a capital increase of up to 4.2 billion euros ($5.8 billion) for its Dexia Credit Local unit, a provider of municipal loans.

The capital hike is needed due to additional write-downs on the bank's Greek bond portfolio and to comply with French regulatory requirements on its minimum capital level, the bank said in a statement.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg a month ago, receiving 90 billion euros ($124 billion) of state guarantees to cover its borrowing and accepting that Belgium would take over its Belgian operations for 4 billion euros.

Dexia said the capital hike for the municipal finance unit would not have any impact on the bank's consolidated financial statements and would take place through the conversion of 2.5 billion euros of subordinated loans already made by Dexia to the unit.

Dexia Credit Local was seen as one of the most politically sensitive units of Dexia at the time of the bank's rescue, the second in three years, because of its role in providing financing to hundreds of French and Belgian municipalities.

As part of the rescue, Belgium, France and Luxembourg agreed to guarantee the bond funding raised by the bank's French division for the next 10 years. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)