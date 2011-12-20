* Deal values private banking unit at 730 mln euros
* Sale is part of Dexia rescue plan
* Dexia shares down 3.9 percent
(Adds analyst comment, more on Precision, Dexia break-up)
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 Qatar and Luxembourg are
to buy bailed-out Dexia's private banking arm for 730
million euros ($950 million), less than analysts had estimated,
as the Franco-Belgian group is broken up.
Qatar's al-Thani royal family will acquire 90 percent of
Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) via their Precision
Capital investment group, Dexia said on Tuesday.
The deal follows Precision's agreement in October to buy the
private banking business of Dexia's Belgian rival KBC.
Morgan Stanley estimated the value of BIL at 1.0-1.7 billion
euros in October, with reports at the time saying the overall
price was likely to be around 1 billion euros.
"It (the price) looks a bit low," KBC Securities analyst
Dirk Peeters said on Tuesday. "But everyone knows that Dexia
have to sell. They may have been willing to pay 800 to 900
million euros, but thought they'd put in a lower offer."
KBC has a 'reduce' rating on Dexia shares, with a 0.10 euro
price target.
Dexia shares were down 3.9 percent at 0.32 euro at 1034 GMT,
underperforming a 1 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 banks index
.
Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in
October, with Belgium nationalising Dexia's Belgian banking
business.
Luxembourg will buy the remaining 10 percent of BIL, Dexia
said on Tuesday.
Qatar has previously invested in European banks, among them
British lender Barclays in an emergency fund-raising
three years ago.
Dexia BIL's stakes in Dexia Asset Management Luxembourg and
RBC Dexia Investor Services will be sold separately. Its
portfolio of legacy securities and stakes in Dexia LDG Banque
and Parfipar will be transferred to Dexia.
The BIL sale is a further step towards dismantling Dexia.
French state bank Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale,
France's post office bank, are to take stakes in French
financing arm, Dexia Municipal Finance.
Dexia also has to dispose of its 50 percent stake in a joint
venture with Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Dexia Investor
Services, as well as Dexia Asset Management and its fast-growing
Turkish operation, DenizBank.
The group has secured temporary financing guarantees from
Belgium, France and Luxembourg of 45 billion euros to cover its
borrowings for six months, but has still to secure such
guarantees for the longer term.
($1 = 0.768 euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by
Dan Lalor and Erica Billingham)