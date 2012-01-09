BRUSSELS Jan 9 Troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia should be able to get through 2012 without calling on guarantees offered by France and Belgium as part of its bailout at the end of last year, Belgium's Central Bank governor said.

"If conditions, which are not easy, stay as they are, I think Dexia could pass the year without problem," Luc Coene told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF in an interview transmitted on Saturday.

Last year, Dexia secured 90 billion euros ($114 billion)in state guarantees, with Belgium being on the hook for 60.5 percent of the sum, while France took 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Writing By Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman)