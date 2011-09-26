BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Belgian-French bank Dexia is not planning to split up, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

"There is no project on the table looking at splitting Dexia, and there is no plan to modify the shareholder structure of the group," Pierre Mariani told Belgian newspaper L'Echo in an interview published on its website.

His comments follow a report in French newspaper Le Figaro on Saturday that French state-owned Banque Postale, its Caisse des Depots, and Dexia were in talks to create a new entity to finance municipal projects.

This could imply Dexia would split off its French arm Credit Local, which is solely involved in financing public authorities.

Dexia, a large lender to municipalities in France and Belgium, received a 6.4 billion euro ($8.6 billion) bailout from Belgium, France and Luxembourg and key shareholders in September 2008 and later won state guarantees for its new borrowing. ($1 = 0.7463 euro) (Writing by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Dan Lalor)