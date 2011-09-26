BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Belgian-French bank Dexia
is not planning to split up, its chief executive said
in a newspaper interview.
"There is no project on the table looking at splitting
Dexia, and there is no plan to modify the shareholder structure
of the group," Pierre Mariani told Belgian newspaper L'Echo in
an interview published on its website.
His comments follow a report in French newspaper Le Figaro
on Saturday that French state-owned Banque Postale, its Caisse
des Depots, and Dexia were in talks to create a new entity to
finance municipal projects.
This could imply Dexia would split off its French arm Credit
Local, which is solely involved in financing public authorities.
Dexia, a large lender to municipalities in France and
Belgium, received a 6.4 billion euro ($8.6 billion) bailout from
Belgium, France and Luxembourg and key shareholders in September
2008 and later won state guarantees for its new borrowing.
($1 = 0.7463 euro)
