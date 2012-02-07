PARIS Feb 7 A final agreement on a planned state-backed rescue of Dexia's local government lending arm is expected in a matter of days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The supervisory board of French state bank Caisse des Depots - a key player in the framework agreement - is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the topic of Dexma, according to two of the sources.

"It's a matter of one or two days. (A final solution) is due before the end of the week," one source said. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)