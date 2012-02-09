PARIS Feb 9 Rescued Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is to hold a board meeting on Friday, with the fate of its local government lending arm Dexma on the agenda, a Dexia spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

"We will indeed hold a board meeting tomorrow," he said, without making additional comment.

The French state and state bank Caisse des Depots are each to take a 31.67 percent stake in Dexma (Dexia Municipal Agency), according to a source close to the talks. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb)