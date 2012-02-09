BRIEF-Admiral says to postpones FY results to March 8 after Ogden rate annoucement
* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017
PARIS Feb 9 Rescued Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is to hold a board meeting on Friday, with the fate of its local government lending arm Dexma on the agenda, a Dexia spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
"We will indeed hold a board meeting tomorrow," he said, without making additional comment.
The French state and state bank Caisse des Depots are each to take a 31.67 percent stake in Dexma (Dexia Municipal Agency), according to a source close to the talks. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
* FBD CEO says 'well on our way to delivering a full-year normalised profit in 2017 absent any large weather events'