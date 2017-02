PARIS Nov 9 Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday that its board had cleared the way for a 4.2 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) capital increase for its Dexia Credit Local unit, a provider of municipal loans.

The capital hike was needed "due to the recent developments of the Greek crisis and related impairments", Dexia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)