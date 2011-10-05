PARIS Oct 5 French public bank La Poste will hold an extraordinary board meeting later on Wednesday, a source close to La Poste told Reuters, declining to say whether its directors will discuss a rescue plan for struggling bank Dexia .

Belgium and France expect to finalise by Thursday a rescue plan for the bank, now in need of support for a second time in just a few years because of its exposure to Greek debt and trouble accessing wholesale funds.

Under the rescue plan, the lender to thousands of French and Belgian towns would see its French municipal financing arm broken off and combined with French state bank Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale, the banking arm of the French post office. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb)