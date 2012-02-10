(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
PARIS Feb 10 The boards of Dexia
and French state-owned postal service La Poste have
reached an agreement in principle on a plan to support Dexma,
the bailed-out lender's municipal finance unit, sources close to
the matter told Reuters Friday.
The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) plan to each take a stake of roughly 32
percent in Dexma.
The government takeover, which would also involve La Poste's
postal bank buying slightly less than 5 percent in Dexia Credit
Local (DCL), is part of a bid to plug a funding gap for French
towns, cities and other public entities estimated at between 10
billion euros ($13.3 billion) and 12 billion.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing
by Christian Plumb)