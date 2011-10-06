PARIS Oct 6 Talks to break up Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will not lead to a collapse of the bank's Belgian retail arm and depositors are not at risk, Belgium's caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told RTL radio on Thursday.

The promise goes beyond an existing guarantee on deposits of up to 100,000 euros ($133,095.5) because there is no question of letting Dexia Bank Belgium fail, he said.

"The Belgian state is guaranteeing the continuity of the bank and that means all of Dexia Bank Belgium's clients' funds are guaranteed," Leterme told RTL.

Leterme also said he was looking for an equitable share of the rescue costs from France, a key shareholder of Dexia, and said there was no reason to believe it would threaten the "AAA" debt rating of France.

