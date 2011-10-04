(Repeats item without changes to text)

LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Luxembourg will play an active part in the restructuring of Dexia and was in constant contact with France and Belgium over the issue, Luxembourg Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Tuesday.

Dexia Banque International a Luxembourg (Dexia BIL) is one of the three main divisions of Dexia, although Luxembourg, unlike France and Belgium, is not a shareholder in the group.

Frieden declined to say what role Luxembourg might play, but did say that Dexia BIL would not become a state bank.

"We have nothing to sell and we have nothing to buy," Frieden told a news briefing after a summit of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg. He added he did not expect decisions regarding Dexia's future to be made on Tuesday, saying it was "not a panic situation". (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Michele Sinner)