PARIS Oct 9 Dexia's board will meet in Brussels at 1300 GMT to review plans to dismantle the collapsing Franco-Belgian bank.

"A board meeting will take place at 1500 local time in Brussels," said a spokeswoman at Dexia.

Dexia, the first bank to fall victim to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, was forced to seek government help this week after a liquidity crunch hobbled the lender and sent its shares into a tailspin. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Marie Maitre; Editing by Ed Lane)