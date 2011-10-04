By Julien Toyer
| LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 France wants a "quick and
effective solution" for Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia
, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin told
reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union
finance ministers on Tuesday.
He declined to respond directly when asked about a capital
injection by governments in Dexia.
Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said separately
that the details of how to refinance Dexia's operations would
depend on the model chosen by the bank.
"We are going to take action concerning our banks, and the
decision taken so far is to act with a guarantee," Reynders
said. "We will see if other measures need to be taken."
