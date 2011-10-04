LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 France wants a "quick and effective solution" for Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia , French Finance Minister Francois Baroin told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Tuesday.

He declined to respond directly when asked about a capital injection by governments in Dexia.

Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said separately that the details of how to refinance Dexia's operations would depend on the model chosen by the bank.

"We are going to take action concerning our banks, and the decision taken so far is to act with a guarantee," Reynders said. "We will see if other measures need to be taken." (Editing by Christian Plumb)