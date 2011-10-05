PARIS Oct 5 The Belgian government reiterated
on Wednesday its aim to support the Belgian retail arm of Dexia
and said all clients could continue to make use of the
troubled bank's services.
The government statement came after a meeting between Prime
Minster Yves Leterme, Finance Minister Didier Reynders and
several other ministers. They confirmed that all parties were
working on a common solution for the troubled Franco-Belgian
bank.
France is in talks to restructure Dexia by breaking off the
arm of the bank that lends to local governments and putting it
back under the control of state bank Caisse des Depots -- where
it was before the 1990s -- and state-owned Banque Postale, the
banking unit of the French postal service.
The rescue plan also looks likely to involve a broader
break-up, with the sale of healthier operations, such as its
Belgian and Turkish banking businesses, as well as the creation
of a state-guaranteed pool of toxic assets.
