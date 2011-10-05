PARIS Oct 5 The Belgian government reiterated on Wednesday its aim to support the Belgian retail arm of Dexia and said all clients could continue to make use of the troubled bank's services.

The government statement came after a meeting between Prime Minster Yves Leterme, Finance Minister Didier Reynders and several other ministers. They confirmed that all parties were working on a common solution for the troubled Franco-Belgian bank.

France is in talks to restructure Dexia by breaking off the arm of the bank that lends to local governments and putting it back under the control of state bank Caisse des Depots -- where it was before the 1990s -- and state-owned Banque Postale, the banking unit of the French postal service.

The rescue plan also looks likely to involve a broader break-up, with the sale of healthier operations, such as its Belgian and Turkish banking businesses, as well as the creation of a state-guaranteed pool of toxic assets.

