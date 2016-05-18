BRUSSELS May 18 Bailed-out Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia on Wednesday posted its largest net loss in a year in the first quarter of 2016, as funding costs increased and the group paid more in levies and contributions.

The group, all but nationalised by France and Belgium in 2011 after its business model of lending long-term funded by short-term instruments came undone in the credit crunch, said its recurring net loss was 90 million euros ($101.6 million) in the first quarter.

This compared to a small net profit of 2 million euros in the final quarter of 2015 and was the weakest quarter since the first quarter of 2015 when its recurring net loss was 212 million euros.

Dexia, once the largest lender to local governments around the world and a big player in the United States, said its balance sheet had increased to 237.5 billion euros as low interest rates had forced it to put up more collateral. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)