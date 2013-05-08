(Adds detail on state guarantees)
* Q1 2013 net loss 329 mln euros vs 431 mln in Q1 2012
* Fees for state guarantees 58 mln euros
BRUSSELS, May 8 Nationalised Franco-Belgian
lender Dexia suffered a first-quarter net loss as
income from its vast bond and loan portfolio failed to cover
financing costs and it lost money selling assets, including
Cypriot government bonds.
Dexia, about 95 percent owned by France and Belgium, said it
made a net loss of 329 million euros ($430.5 million), against a
431 million euro loss in the same period last year.
The group, which lost 18 million euros on the sale of assets
in the quarter, said that it had no exposure to Cyprus at the
end of March.
The company, once the world's largest municipal lender, is
almost an irrelevance as an investment, with shares that are
hardly traded valued at only 0.05 euros, compared with a May
2007 peak of 22.56 euros.
However, its results are important because France, Belgium
and, to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its
borrowings and are threatened with losses that could derail
their efforts to rein in their budget deficits.
Dexia paid fees of 58 million euros for its state guarantees
in the first three months of the year, down from the 128 million
it paid before tax in the first quarter of 2013.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by David Goodman)