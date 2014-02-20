BRUSSELS Feb 20 Dexia SA : * Dexia : consolidated results for the year 2013 * FY net result -1,081 million euro * Over the year, the net banking income from continuing operations is EUR -474 million * Costs of continuing operations amount to EUR -401 million in 2013 * Gross operating income from continuing operations EUR -875 million over the year * Pre-tax income on continuing operations is EUR -1,001 million