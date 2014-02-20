BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Dexia SA : * Dexia : consolidated results for the year 2013 * FY net result -1,081 million euro * Over the year, the net banking income from continuing operations is EUR -474 million * Costs of continuing operations amount to EUR -401 million in 2013 * Gross operating income from continuing operations EUR -875 million over the year * Pre-tax income on continuing operations is EUR -1,001 million
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.