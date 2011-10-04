LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 The dangerous parts of Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia need to be isolated into a separate "bad bank" Belgian Finance Minister said on Tuesday.

"We have to see how to change the group. We have to put all of the dangerous parts outside of the bank, it is here where the state guarantee will come into play, it's what we call a 'bad bank', and then give the customers the guarantee, whether they are depositors or customers asking for credit," Reynders said in an interview with French-language Belgian TV station RTL.

France and Belgium said earlier on Tuesday that they would guarantee the financing of the bank, as officials prepared a rescue designed to stop its troubles from worsening the euro zone crisis. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)