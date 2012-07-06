BRUSSELS, July 6 Spain's Banco Sabadell has taken up an option to sell its 40 percent stake in joint venture Dexia Banco Sabadell to the Franco-Belgian financial group, Dexia said in a statement on Friday.

"Dexia acknowledges the choice made by Banco Sabadell," the statement said, adding that its Spanish subsidiary would now own 100 percent of the company, which specialises in infrastructure project financing. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)