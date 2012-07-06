BRIEF-Qv Equities Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 6 Spain's Banco Sabadell has taken up an option to sell its 40 percent stake in joint venture Dexia Banco Sabadell to the Franco-Belgian financial group, Dexia said in a statement on Friday.
"Dexia acknowledges the choice made by Banco Sabadell," the statement said, adding that its Spanish subsidiary would now own 100 percent of the company, which specialises in infrastructure project financing. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (IFR) - On a rare quiet day for Asian high yield, the segment seemed to recover lost ground from Friday's weak trading session. Conversely, there was generally a sell-off in investment-grade credit, especially at longer tenors.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd said it will undertake a restructuring of the group ahead of the planned spin-off of its plantations and property businesses.