PARIS, Sept 25 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) is ready for the "rapid" sale of 20 billion euros in assets deemed too costly to fund in the current market environment, French newspaper Les Echos said in a preview of its Monday edition.

The bank may also seek to free up capital in the "externalization" of 80 billion euros' worth of loans to local government, though the exact method has yet to be determined, Les Echos added in a short item released late on Sunday.

A spokesman for Dexia declined to comment on any specific details but said the bank was committed to dealing with loans it had placed in a run-off portfolio.

"Dexia has already exceeded its annual target for the first half of 2011 but is not committing to numerical targets for the rest of the year," the spokesman told Reuters.

Such a sale would come after similar pledges to sell assets from France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) after a turbulent three months on the stock market, with fears of a Greek default pushing up European banks' funding costs.