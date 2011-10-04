PARIS Oct 4 A break-up of Dexia may
not be what the Franco-Belgian bank's chief executive, Pierre
Mariani, dreamed of when he took the reins three years ago, but
it is one solution being pursued by his former boss: French
President Nicolas Sarkozy.
France is in talks to restructure Dexia by breaking off the
arm of the bank that lends to local governments and putting it
back under the control of state bank Caisse des Depots -- where
it was before the 1990s -- and state-owned Banque Postale, the
banking unit of the French postal service.
At the heart of the plan is the Sarkozy administration's
desire to safeguard the future financing of various French
towns, municipalities and regions, many of which rely on Dexia
and which would be in the firing line if the bank fell victim to
a liquidity crunch.
The plan has been months in the making but Dexia's
plummeting share price and a rapid deterioration in investor
sentiment in the banking sector have dramatically ratcheted up
the stakes.
"All of France's regional authorities borrow or have
borrowed from Dexia or its predecessors...Dexia's situation and
the conditions in which its employees work are crucial for these
authorities," Philippe Marini, a senator from Sarkozy's
centre-right UMP party, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Talks are going well and should result in the creation of a
lending entity for local governments under the aegis of the
Caisse des Depots."
A plan will be presented as soon as possible and "definitely
in the coming days", a source close to Caisse des Depots said.
Caisse des Depots is a 17.6 percent shareholder of Dexia,
according to Reuters data, while the French government directly
holds 5.7 percent of Dexia.
France was called upon to rescue Dexia in 2008 with billions
of euros in fresh capital, resulting in Mariani's arrival as CEO
after years spent at French bank BNP Paribas and a
former career as aide to Nicolas Sarkozy at the Budget Ministry.
Although a straightforward asset shuffle should avert the
need for the French state to inject capital into the new entity
-- a step that could potentially hurt France's cherished "AAA"
credit rating -- it does put the state in the position of
primary risk holder, analysts said.
POLITICALLY SENSITIVE
"This would add up to an additional commitment for the
state," said Marc Touati, economist at Assya Compagnie
Financiere. "It could be taken into account by the credit rating
agencies but I don't think in the short-term it threatens the
'AAA'."
A French-backed combination of Dexia's local government arm
with Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale would be a
"stabilizing" factor, said one London-based bank analyst, but he
echoed the perception that the French state was now putting
itself on the hook.
"All you're doing is centralizing funding from the
government...Instead of the money going from financial markets
via Dexia to the local authorities, it's going from financial
markets via the government to the local authorities," he said.
Dexia's lending to local governments in France represents
around 80 billion euros ($106.2 billion) of the bank's balance
sheet. Before the 1990s, the unit was called "Credit Local de
France" and was managed by the Caisse des Depots.
It is a politically sensitive business. Several French
mayors have sued banks including Dexia over the past year over
so-called "toxic" loans sold to them before the financial crisis
that went sour amid the ensuing market volatility.
Dexia contests the size of the claims and maintains the
local authorities were aware of the risks.
However, even if the plan succeeds, the question of what
happens to the rest of Dexia remains. France is still a
shareholder and although it has pledged financing guarantees
there is still the threat of having to plough additional capital
into the bank.
"For Dexia, the problem remains its (portfolio of) toxic
assets...A solution must be found and somewhere must involve
more capital," a Paris-based analyst said.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)