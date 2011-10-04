PARIS Oct 4 A break-up of Dexia may not be what the Franco-Belgian bank's chief executive, Pierre Mariani, dreamed of when he took the reins three years ago, but it is one solution being pursued by his former boss: French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

France is in talks to restructure Dexia by breaking off the arm of the bank that lends to local governments and putting it back under the control of state bank Caisse des Depots -- where it was before the 1990s -- and state-owned Banque Postale, the banking unit of the French postal service.

At the heart of the plan is the Sarkozy administration's desire to safeguard the future financing of various French towns, municipalities and regions, many of which rely on Dexia and which would be in the firing line if the bank fell victim to a liquidity crunch.

The plan has been months in the making but Dexia's plummeting share price and a rapid deterioration in investor sentiment in the banking sector have dramatically ratcheted up the stakes.

"All of France's regional authorities borrow or have borrowed from Dexia or its predecessors...Dexia's situation and the conditions in which its employees work are crucial for these authorities," Philippe Marini, a senator from Sarkozy's centre-right UMP party, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Talks are going well and should result in the creation of a lending entity for local governments under the aegis of the Caisse des Depots."

A plan will be presented as soon as possible and "definitely in the coming days", a source close to Caisse des Depots said.

Caisse des Depots is a 17.6 percent shareholder of Dexia, according to Reuters data, while the French government directly holds 5.7 percent of Dexia.

France was called upon to rescue Dexia in 2008 with billions of euros in fresh capital, resulting in Mariani's arrival as CEO after years spent at French bank BNP Paribas and a former career as aide to Nicolas Sarkozy at the Budget Ministry.

Although a straightforward asset shuffle should avert the need for the French state to inject capital into the new entity -- a step that could potentially hurt France's cherished "AAA" credit rating -- it does put the state in the position of primary risk holder, analysts said.

POLITICALLY SENSITIVE

"This would add up to an additional commitment for the state," said Marc Touati, economist at Assya Compagnie Financiere. "It could be taken into account by the credit rating agencies but I don't think in the short-term it threatens the 'AAA'."

A French-backed combination of Dexia's local government arm with Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale would be a "stabilizing" factor, said one London-based bank analyst, but he echoed the perception that the French state was now putting itself on the hook.

"All you're doing is centralizing funding from the government...Instead of the money going from financial markets via Dexia to the local authorities, it's going from financial markets via the government to the local authorities," he said.

Dexia's lending to local governments in France represents around 80 billion euros ($106.2 billion) of the bank's balance sheet. Before the 1990s, the unit was called "Credit Local de France" and was managed by the Caisse des Depots.

It is a politically sensitive business. Several French mayors have sued banks including Dexia over the past year over so-called "toxic" loans sold to them before the financial crisis that went sour amid the ensuing market volatility.

Dexia contests the size of the claims and maintains the local authorities were aware of the risks.

However, even if the plan succeeds, the question of what happens to the rest of Dexia remains. France is still a shareholder and although it has pledged financing guarantees there is still the threat of having to plough additional capital into the bank.

"For Dexia, the problem remains its (portfolio of) toxic assets...A solution must be found and somewhere must involve more capital," a Paris-based analyst said. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)