PARIS Oct 7 Russian lender Sberbank
is considering making an offer for DenizBank, the Turkish unit
of troubled Belgian-French financial group Dexia , Les
Echos newspaper reported on Friday.
DenizBank has attracted interest from several possible
buyers as Dexia reviews its options for potential asset sales,
the newspaper said.
Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has started the process to
mandate a bank to advise it on an offer for DenizBank, Les Echos
added.
A Sberbank spokesman: "In its strategy to 2014, Sberbank has
expressed an interest in the markets of central and eastern
Europe." He declined to give further details.
