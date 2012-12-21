BRUSSELS Dec 21 Dexia shareholders cleared the way on Friday for the Franco-Belgian lender's future as a holding of bonds and loans almost fully owned by France and Belgium.

Belgium and France are set to own almost 96 percent of Dexia, with the free float slipping to 1.9 percent from 30.4 percent, after the two nations agreed to keep the lender afloat with 5.5 billion euros ($7.28 billion) of fresh funds.

Shareholders faced a stark choice - to liquidate the company immediately or continue its pared down activities while accepting their interests would be a tiny fraction of what they held before.

Dexia warned that opting for a liquidation could have led to a Lehman-like knock-on effect in Belgium, France and Europe's financial system.

Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, came unstuck when the credit crunch struck, depriving the group of short-term money it relied upon to fund largely long-term loans.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday that he would recommend his Commission colleagues approve Dexia's new bailout plan. They will meet on Dec. 28.

In total, Almunia said Dexia will have received 10.9 billion euros of new capital, 3.2 billion euros of aid for impaired assets and guarantees on its borrowings. On Thursday, Dexia was drawing on 73 billion euros worth of those guarantees.

"The orderly resolution plan of Dexia enables to prevent a disorderly liquidation of Dexia which would have substantial negative effects on financial stability. It allows for the controlled winding down of the largest bad bank in the EU," Almunia said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)