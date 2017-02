PARIS Oct 10 Shares in Dexia plunged by more than one-third as they resumed trading on Monday after the Franco-Belgian bank agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured 90 billion euros ($121 billion) in state guarantees.

The stock was down 30 percent at 0.59 euros by 1245 GMT after being suspended on Thursday. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)