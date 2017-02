PARIS Oct 10 Shares in Dexia erased an earlier drop of more than one-third after resuming trading on Monday, rising as much as 10 percent.

The stock was 6.5 percent higher at 0.90 euros by 1335 GMT.

Dexia agreed earlier on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured 90 billion euros ($121 billion) in state guarantees.

The stock had earlier fallen to as low as 0.54 euros ($1 = 0.741 Euros)