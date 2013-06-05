UPDATE 2-China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
BRUSSELS, June 5 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell the health insurance brokerage division of its French municipal funding unit Dexia Credit Local to Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles, a health insurer.
Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles is leading a consortium including public sector mutual insurers which aims to agree on the terms of the acquisition of the unit, named Sofaxis, in the coming weeks. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
* Lyft seeking at least $500 million in new funding- WSJ, citing sources Source text http://on.wsj.com/2ltALVE
March 2Australian shares rose on Thursday and looked to set to snap a five-day losing streak as signs of stronger global manufacturing activity and President Donald Trump's pledges to boost the U.S. economy encouraged investors to return to the market.