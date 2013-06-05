BRUSSELS, June 5 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell the health insurance brokerage division of its French municipal funding unit Dexia Credit Local to Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles, a health insurer.

Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles is leading a consortium including public sector mutual insurers which aims to agree on the terms of the acquisition of the unit, named Sofaxis, in the coming weeks. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)