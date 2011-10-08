BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgium and France will hold
talks to determine the fate of stricken Franco-Belgian bank
Dexia in Brussels on Sunday, Belgian caretaker Prime
Minister Yves Leterme said after a meeting of core members of
his cabinet on Saturday.
The two countries plan to break up Dexia and provide state
guarantees to cover a "bad bank" of assets.
"Everything is ready for final negotiations with France. I
have arranged with (Belgian finance minister) Mr Reynders and
the French government that these negotiations will be in
Brussels," Leterme said.
"We are ready for the final round of negotiations on the
basis of good preparatory work."
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)