BRUSSELS Oct 7 The Belgian government wants to
take over Dexia's Belgian banking operations after the
split-up of the troubled Franco-Belgian group, labour union
representatives said after a meeting with the country's prime
minister on Friday.
Earlier in the week Belgium and France pledged to guarantee
Dexia SA's financing in the face of a dramatic share-price
slide. The board is scheduled to vote on a break-up plan over
the weekend.
"The prime minister confirmed that the Belgian government
would be involved in a Belgian scenario," said a joint statement
issued by union representatives attending the meeting. "He wants
to reassure the bank and become the owner of it and its related
activities. He confirmed that the federal government was willing
to offer staff a long-term guarantee of employment."
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Sebastian Moffett)