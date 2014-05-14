Cevian's stake in Bilfinger rises to nearly 30 percent
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
May 14 Dexia SA :
* Net result for Q1 2014 at eur -184 million characterized by accounting induced volatility
* Recurrent net result at eur 88 million up compared to Q4 2013 due to further reduction of the group's funding cost
* 6.5 billion of guaranteed long-term funding raised in Q1 2014
* Dexia SA total capital ratio at 16.9 pct after first application of CRD IV / CRR
* Net banking income from recurring elements for Q1 2014 amounted to eur 36 million For link to press release, click on: (link.reuters.com/pyp39v) Further company coverage:
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.