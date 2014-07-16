July 16 Dexia SA :

* European commission granted Dexia Crediop a production envelope of EUR 200 million

* Continues discussions undertaken to divest its stake in Dexia Crediop

* In the event, Dexia Crediop would remain within Dexia Group, it will continue to be an integral part of orderly resolution of Dexia, in line with Dexia's mission and objectives