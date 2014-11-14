Nov 14 Dexia SA

* Recurrent net income at EUR -42 million, driven by the reduction of the group's funding cost over the quarter

* Total capital ratio at 17.3%: heavily weighted asset disposals offsetting the loss for the quarter

* Over the third quarter of 2014, the Dexia group posted a net loss of EUR -166 million, including EUR -42 million

* Income from commercial portfolios was stable compared with the previous quarter, at EUR 177 million

* Anticipating significant funding redemptions at the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015

* The third quarter saw a slowdown of the European Economy, particularly in Germany

* Total capital and common equity tier 1 solvency ratios of 17.3% and 16.6% respectively for Dexia SA at the end of September 2014 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1qH9SKg) Further company coverage: