BRIEF-Finet Group says unit entered into agreement with BACOB Management
* Vendor, unit of company, has entered into provisional agreement with, amongst others, purchaser and vendor guarantor
Dec 17 Dexia SA :
* Dexia denies any discussions at this stage with bank of Jerusalem on sale of Dexia Israel
* Dexia does not intend to further comment on Bank Of Jerusalem's unsolicited approach to Dexia Israel, nor on market rumours that relate to those developments
* Committed itself to carry out orderly and competitive sale of stake in Dexia Israel with a view to maximalise value of dexia israel for all stakeholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Vendor, unit of company, has entered into provisional agreement with, amongst others, purchaser and vendor guarantor
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes