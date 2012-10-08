UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 8 Dexion Equity Alternative Ltd : * Alt. - recommended proposals for a voluntary winding up * Believes it is appropriate to proceed directly with members' voluntary
winding up, appointment of the liquidator * Shareholders are being asked to vote in favour of the winding up resolution
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts