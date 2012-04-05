* Properties located throughout U.S. southern, mid-Atlantic
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Stephen Aldred
SYDNEY, April 5 Private equity firm Blackstone
Group L.P. has agreed to buy 69 warehouses in the United
States valued at around A$800 million ($820.4 million) from
Australia's Dexus Property Group, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The properties cover a total area of 16 million sq feet (1.5
million sq metres) and are located throughout the U.S. southern,
mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.
Dexus said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with an
unnamed buyer for sale of the properties as it focuses on its
properties in the U.S. west coast.
Dexus valued its U.S. industrial assets at $1.3 billion with
properties in the centre and east coast of the United States
making up 49 percent of the value, it said in its annual review
in September.
A Dexus spokesman in Sydney said the company did not have
any further comment beyond its statement.
Blackstone has raised more than $10 billion for its latest
real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is
looking to reach $12 billion, a person familiar with the plans
said in February.
Last year the private equity firm bought nearly 600 U.S.
shopping malls from Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties
for $9.4 billion in one of the biggest global property
deals since the credit crisis, and the third largest M&A deal in
Asia Pacific in 2011.
Bloomberg reported the Dexus deal earlier on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9752 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Stephen Aldred;
Editing by Ed Davies and Erica Billingham)