DUBAI, July 13 Dubai's Deyaar Development
recorded a 37.5 percent increase in second-quarter net
profit, according to a statement from the real estate firm on
Monday.
Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property
market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 85.8
million dirhams ($23.4 million) in the three months to June 30.
This compares with a profit of 62.4 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
SICO Bahrain forecast the developer would make a quarterly
net profit of 41.3 million dirhams.
Deyaar did not provide any details of its financial results
in its statement, except for the quarterly profit figure.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
