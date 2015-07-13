DUBAI, July 13 Dubai's Deyaar Development recorded a 37.5 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, according to a statement from the real estate firm on Monday.

Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 85.8 million dirhams ($23.4 million) in the three months to June 30.

This compares with a profit of 62.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

SICO Bahrain forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 41.3 million dirhams.

Deyaar did not provide any details of its financial results in its statement, except for the quarterly profit figure. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)