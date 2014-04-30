DUBAI, April 30 Dubai-based property developer
Deyaar said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit
more than doubled, buoyed by an upswing in the emirate's real
estate market.
Deyaar made a quarterly consolidated net profit of 52.1
million dirhams ($14.2 million) compared to 19.4 million dirhams
in the corresponding period in 2013.
SICO Bahrain had estimated the company would make a
first-quarter profit of 30.6 million dirhams.
The developer said its revenue for the quarter grew by 55
percent year-on-year but did not provide specific figures.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
