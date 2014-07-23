Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI, July 23 Dubai-based property developer Deyaar said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled, buoyed by the launch of its hotel apartment project.
Deyaar made a quarterly consolidated net profit of 62.5 million dirhams ($17 million) compared with 27.3 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013.
SICO Bahrain had estimated the company would make a first-quarter profit of 36.5 million dirhams.
In April, the developer launched sales of hotel apartments at its project "The Atria" in the Business Bay area, which neighbours the emirate's most popular area of Downtown Dubai, housing the world's largest tower Burj Khalifa.
($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.