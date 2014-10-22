BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
DUBAI Oct 22 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 94 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales at a newly-launched residential project boosted earnings.
Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property market collapse in 2009-2010, made a quarterly profit of 78.5 million dirhams ($21.37 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 40.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain forecast Deyaar's quarterly profit would be 49.6 million dirhams.
The Dubai developer said it concluded sales of residential units at tower-1 of its Montrose project, with the majority of units sold in third quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )