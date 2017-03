(Corrects to 2014 profit in second paragraph, not the three months to Dec. 31)

DUBAI Jan 26 Dubai's Deyaar reported an 82 percent rise in 2014 annual consolidated net profit on Monday, according to a statement from the developer.

Deyaar made a consolidated net profit of 281.9 million dirhams ($76.8 million) in 2014. This compares with a profit of 154.5 million dirhams in 2013, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)