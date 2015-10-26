BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
DUBAI Oct 26 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 37.7 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Monday.
Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 48.9 million dirhams ($13.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations.
That compares with a profit of 78.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.
Deyaar did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
SICO Bahrain had forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 5.7 million dirhams.
Deyaar said it made 190 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2015, without giving further details. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Pravin Char)
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
