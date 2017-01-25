DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development
reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* The company made a profit of 48.3 million dirhams ($13.2
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, based on Reuters
calculations.
* This compares to a profit of 101.5 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015.
* The developer said it made 216.1 million dirhams for the
full year 2016, compared with 291.4 million dirhams in 2015,
according to a bourse statement.
* Full-year revenue was 428.3 million dirhams, up from 257.1
million dirhams in 2015.
* The company said full-year revenue increased because of
progress on its The Atria and Mont Rose projects. It did not
give a reason for the net profit fall.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)