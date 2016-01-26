REFILE-Sri Lankan shares rise on foreign buying; blue chips gain
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
DUBAI Jan 26 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The company made a profit of 101.5 million dirhams ($27.63 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on its annual financial statement in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 88.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain, polled by Reuters, forecast Deyaar would make a net loss in the quarter of 28.9 million dirhams.
Deyaar's 2015 net profit was 291.4 million dirhams, up from 281.9 million dirhams in 2014, it said in an emailed statement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)
