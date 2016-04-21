DUBAI, April 21 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 7.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The company made a profit of 51 million dirhams ($13.89 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.

Deyaar did not state its profit for the prior-year period, but Reuters data shows the developer made a net profit of 55.2 million dirhams in the first three months of 2015.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)